Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the Declaration of independence in the Bible? We don't see America in Bible but she's everywhere.
channel image
Brachaim's
130 Subscribers
22 views
Published 19 hours ago

Is the Declaration of independence in the Bible? The Bible talks about America but we do not see it. What is the New Covenant? What is the importance of Isa 7:8?

by: Who is America/ Linda Watson

Keywords
americadeclaration of independence8new covenantisa 78

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket