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An Energetic Practitioner
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20 views • January 28, 2022
I’m Archer and I’m an Energetic Practitioner.
I talk about the use of fear and levels/dimensions of interpretation.
The video includes a great story of what seems to have been a very successful energetic session.
And I end with mentioning an ongoing promotion at ActOnEnergetics.com.
Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
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https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
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https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://www.connectiver.com/register?invite=157746617961f094b15723a8.30765454
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
I talk about the use of fear and levels/dimensions of interpretation.
The video includes a great story of what seems to have been a very successful energetic session.
And I end with mentioning an ongoing promotion at ActOnEnergetics.com.
Please “like” and share this video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://www.connectiver.com/register?invite=157746617961f094b15723a8.30765454
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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