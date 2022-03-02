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Ukraine Update March 2, 2022
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51 views • March 03, 2022
*Happy WW3 - *Tulsi Gabbard - *Daily Summary - *Russian advance
*Russia confirms Kiev TV tower destroyed - *Ukraine war. a US / Russia Proxy War?
* Raytheon Profits - *Russian Defense Ministry Report - *Russia #1 wheat exporter
*China's help
"Ukraine and Russia: What the Media Wants You To Think!"
https://youtu.be/q1W5o3Xz5OI
The Kremlin Stories (TKS)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBnwyYg2qZRYjGkGsBBlVg
*Russia confirms Kiev TV tower destroyed - *Ukraine war. a US / Russia Proxy War?
* Raytheon Profits - *Russian Defense Ministry Report - *Russia #1 wheat exporter
*China's help
"Ukraine and Russia: What the Media Wants You To Think!"
https://youtu.be/q1W5o3Xz5OI
The Kremlin Stories (TKS)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBnwyYg2qZRYjGkGsBBlVg
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