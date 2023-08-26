Create New Account
Child Sex Trafficking in Hawaii - Ronald Reagan and Bob Hope both had sex slaves at a hotel on Maui across from where she lived - and young children were hiding out in jungles to escape - Part C
This is unreal info. Ronald Reagan - who would ever have thought.  Bob Hope too ?  How about Slick Willie ?  And how about Blumber Mouth W Bush .  He like the Sniffer has trouble putting a sentence together.  Plus his Dad George was a full blown Nazi. 

slavessexmaui

