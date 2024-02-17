Create New Account
Everything You Need to Know about the Government’s Mass Censorship Campaign
High Hopes
Tucker Carlson


Feb 16, 2024


The national security state is the main driver of censorship and election interference in the United States. "What I’m describing is military rule," says Mike Benz. "It’s the inversion of democracy."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRYSKaS-XtQ

censorshiptucker carlsongovernmentunited stateselection interferencedemocracyinversionnational security statemilitary rulemike benz

