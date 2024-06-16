Father Wisdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are "good father" qualities that a parent or any of us can incorporate. Each of us has an inner father aspect of ourselves at work in our decision-making, planning and acting.
Ideally, we cultivate these good father qualities of wisdom.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ program archives, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com
~ silver & gold at low cost + timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com