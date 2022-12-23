Turning the Tide in 2023 – Best Solutions | Financial Rebellion With Catherine Austin Fitts

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Financial Rebellion

Premiered 12/22/2022

Joined by Corey's Digs, the 'Financial Rebellion' team provides a year-end special episode for viewers, recapping interviews, sharing news updates and looking forward to 2023. Find out their perspective on Elon Musk, QR codes, heart attacks and more today, on Financial Rebellion With Catherine Austin Fitts References: Corey's Digs https://coreysdigs.com/ The Solari Report https://home.solari.com/ The revolution will not be centralized. Financial Rebellion is a weekly show featuring Catherine Austin Fitts and attorney Carolyn Betts, general counsel of Solari, Inc. who call upon their years of experience in the financial and legal sectors to provide us with the tools we need to powershift our money and reclaim financial independence from the monopolizing grip of the central banks and digital currency titans. Support: https://www.patreon.com/CatherineAustinFitts?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=join_link

Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts #catherineaustinfitts #finance #financialrebellion