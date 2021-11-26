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Making a Full Auto AR15.
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689 views • November 26, 2021
In this video I will talk about the differences between the AR15 parts and the M16 parts. Including upper and lower receivers, triggers, disconnected, selectors, and bolt carriers. You must have an 07/02 license to do this conversion.
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GUNSTREAMER: https://gunstreamer.com/@BWEFirearms
WEBSITE: https://www.bwefirearms.com
EMAIL: [email protected]
SOCIAL MEDIA:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaAXlATmnPmBeWbv3V4o99Q
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BWE-Firearms-Parts-148575871821763
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bwe.firearms/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-406147
PARLER: https://parler.com/#/user/BWEFirearms
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@BWEFirearms:c
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BWEFirearms/
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/bwefirearms/
FULL30: https://www.full30.com/channel/bwe-firearms
GUNSTREAMER: https://gunstreamer.com/@BWEFirearms
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