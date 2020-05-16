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Why Everyone Needs to WAKE UP Right NOW
What is happening
What is happening
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181 views • May 16, 2020
thecrowhouse

http://thecrowhouse.com
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The Crowhouse Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Return of the Brown Shirts? US Federal and State Governments to Hire Contact Tracers to ‘Hunt Down New Covid-19 Cases:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-fede...

The Brave New World of Bill Gates and Big Telecom:
https://needtoknow.news/2020/05/the-b...

Coronavirus: 15 US States Investigating Cases of Children Cuffering From "Rare Inflammatory Syndrome, Cuomo Says:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/corona...

Schools Could Become "Virus Epicentres" Amid Weak Evidence Children Cannot Infect Others, Government Adviser Warns:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews...

Coronavirus Could Take FIVE YEARS to Bring Under Control Warns WHO's Chief Scientist:
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/corona...

Dissenter T-Shirts:
https://mfg-dissent.myshopify.com/

The Royal Australian Mint - Cash Usage Regarding COVID-19:
https://www.ramint.gov.au/news-media/...

A World At Risk WHO Document:
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annu...

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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