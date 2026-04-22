Trump calls out Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens & Others/ California Fraud/ Governor Race update

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Trump calls out disloyal Fake MAGA Podcasters- Tucker Carlson , Candace Owens, and more!! Covered in my Friday night livestream: April 10, 2026 I get into the "TRAFFICKING of NEWS/ MSM" Ezekiel 28:7 and compare it to what's happening NOW!! Eric Swallwell's Alleged Sexual Allegations woes, 5 arrested in Southern CA for FRAUD, Trumps "book" of a post calling out TRAITORS of MAGA=Tucker, Candace, Jones, etc, and the latest on the Ca Governor race update, and more. 👇 Let me know your thoughts in the comments: 👍 Like, Subscribe & Turn on Notifications so you don’t miss the next breakdown. #BreakingNews #California #