ANOTHER Reason September 2023 Is HUGE [Abomination of Desolation Prophecy]

Many Christians have been talking about the Covenant Made With Many by the Antichrist for a 7 Year period of time… But is this Biblical? …And will the rapture happen beforehand? As I will explain in today’s prophecy deep dive, no. These mainstream ideas about the Bible couldn’t be farther from the truth. Find out who the top mover and shaker (the Sith Lord… if you want to make the analogy to star wars) currently is in these last days. I will make several connections for you. We will also recap our coverage of the France riots. Get ready to be set free from the false idea of the 70 weeks of Daniel that has to do with a 490 year period of time. This is totally fake, like plastic surgery. The (nuclear) abomination of desolation is coming in 2023. Will YOU be ready?

