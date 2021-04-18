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The People For President
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12 views • April 18, 2021
Why can't we Vote By Phone using Blockchain Encryption?
I can buy millions in Bitcoin with my phone, so why can't we use it to ID Voters and Vote?
Please watch this immediately and share with everybody: https://urgentactnow.com/genocide/
Our country is completely corrupted with Freemasons and other secret society scumbags. I proposed the FULL DISCLOSURE ACT, which would force all public servants and politicians to Fully Disclose all affiliation private, public, corporate or secret.
The country is We The People, these politicians work for us, not us for them.
Where is our Freedom of Speech?
The big secret, 100% of all politicians are Secret Society Scumbags.
I can buy millions in Bitcoin with my phone, so why can't we use it to ID Voters and Vote?
Please watch this immediately and share with everybody: https://urgentactnow.com/genocide/
Our country is completely corrupted with Freemasons and other secret society scumbags. I proposed the FULL DISCLOSURE ACT, which would force all public servants and politicians to Fully Disclose all affiliation private, public, corporate or secret.
The country is We The People, these politicians work for us, not us for them.
Where is our Freedom of Speech?
The big secret, 100% of all politicians are Secret Society Scumbags.
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