© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pc8m8071
[Miles Grand Live] 06/22/2022: Intelligence from the swamp: the US and Europe have formed a strategy of never giving up, Asia will turn away from the CCP and join forces with the West to fight and eliminate the CCP； Xi’s system will be gone, and the search for a new Chinese proxy is already underway