Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC!
309 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

Warning MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) In Plastic Is HIGHLY TOXIC!


I needed to make this video to share with you all to make you aware of why you should never buy or consume MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) that is in plastic containers and the same goes for the activators it comes with when people buy it.

If you are someone who wants to learn in just under 5 minutes why I am giving this warning about most MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


In this video, I go into sharing with you a testimonial of a person that was able to get these negative Helicobacter pylori (H.pylori) test results after taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) in quite a short period and more on this specific topic.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
mmsmms detoxplasticmiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblemicro plasticshow to use mmsmms health recovery planmms parasitesmms candidamms pathogensmiracle mineral solution protocolmms protocolsmms healing protocolmms detox protocolmms health recovery guidebookwarning mms in plastic is toxicmms in plasticmms plastic bottlesmms in plastic bottles is toxictoxic plasticmms glass bottlesmms containermms hdpe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket