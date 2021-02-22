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ANTARCTICA and the World History RESET | Lost Civilization UNDER THE ICE | #SpaceAliensOrBust2021
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166 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 12/6/2020 to Patreon►
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Dark Winter War Game: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Bristol UK Port Explosion: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/avonmouth-explosion-today-bristol-update-b1765664.html
Zach Hubbard May 12th Gematria: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/06/46-47-malware-attack-ripples-across.html | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/05/33-47-113-188-211-trump-issued-order-to.html
ESPN V Week: https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/30422188/support-v-foundation-fight-cancer-v-week-2020
Rockefeller Center Tree Snafus: https://gothamist.com/arts-entertainment/adorable-ominous-owl-found-tucked-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree | https://twitter.com/MisterHotBalls/status/1328877014997196800?s=20 | https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783128915983466526/Screenshot_20201130-193123.png
Pittsburgh (Election) STEELers and Ravens Game Conflicts w/ Rockefeller Tree Ritual: https://www.espn.com/nfl/recap?gameId=401220170
Saturn and Jupiter Conjunction V Pattern (12/21): https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783643350300753940/image0.jpg
Solar Eclipse "Tribulation" Period X Marks Spot Path: https://astronomy.com/magazine/ask-astro/2016/08/2024-solar-eclipse-path
2021 Astrology Forecast for "Birthing Ritual": https://www.lookupthestars.com/post/the-astrology-of-2021-jupiter-saturn-conjunction-and-friends | https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://cafeastrology.com/2021-astrological-aspects.html
Aricebo Telescope Being Torn Down: https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/19/21575025/arecibo-observatory-puerto-rico-decommission-structural-collapse-cable-break
Antarctica Anomalies: https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1351472/antarctica-satellite-manmade-formation-structure-below-ice-google-geoeye-spt
Sarah Michel (RIP) Antarctica Research: https://sarahmichel.org/the_censoring_of_antarctica
Monoliths Around the World: https://www.fox21news.com/news/national/strange-metal-objects-are-being-found-in-western-deserts/ | https://www.ladbible.com/news/news-mysterious-monolith-similar-to-one-found-in-utah-appears-in-romania-20201130 |
Arrival Movie Language Opining: https://medium.com/@mcevoyc1/playing-the-non-zero-sum-game-the-politics-of-arrival-afd66aba4c57
Race With Elongated Skulls: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/those-strange-paracas-elongated-skulls-once-again/
Octopus Under the Ice In Antarctica (Hoax or Diversion?): https://forsythstories.com/2012/09/25/russian-scientist-claims-team-batttled-creature-under-antarctic-ice/
Mitochondrial Eve Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitochondrial_Eve
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 12/6/2020 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Dark Winter War Game: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/
Bristol UK Port Explosion: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/avonmouth-explosion-today-bristol-update-b1765664.html
Zach Hubbard May 12th Gematria: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/06/46-47-malware-attack-ripples-across.html | https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2017/05/33-47-113-188-211-trump-issued-order-to.html
ESPN V Week: https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/30422188/support-v-foundation-fight-cancer-v-week-2020
Rockefeller Center Tree Snafus: https://gothamist.com/arts-entertainment/adorable-ominous-owl-found-tucked-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree | https://twitter.com/MisterHotBalls/status/1328877014997196800?s=20 | https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783128915983466526/Screenshot_20201130-193123.png
Pittsburgh (Election) STEELers and Ravens Game Conflicts w/ Rockefeller Tree Ritual: https://www.espn.com/nfl/recap?gameId=401220170
Saturn and Jupiter Conjunction V Pattern (12/21): https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/742877721155338372/783643350300753940/image0.jpg
Solar Eclipse "Tribulation" Period X Marks Spot Path: https://astronomy.com/magazine/ask-astro/2016/08/2024-solar-eclipse-path
2021 Astrology Forecast for "Birthing Ritual": https://www.lookupthestars.com/post/the-astrology-of-2021-jupiter-saturn-conjunction-and-friends | https://astrologyforaquarius.com/articles/9273/jupiter-saturn-july-2020-january-2021/ | https://cafeastrology.com/2021-astrological-aspects.html
Aricebo Telescope Being Torn Down: https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/19/21575025/arecibo-observatory-puerto-rico-decommission-structural-collapse-cable-break
Antarctica Anomalies: https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1351472/antarctica-satellite-manmade-formation-structure-below-ice-google-geoeye-spt
Sarah Michel (RIP) Antarctica Research: https://sarahmichel.org/the_censoring_of_antarctica
Monoliths Around the World: https://www.fox21news.com/news/national/strange-metal-objects-are-being-found-in-western-deserts/ | https://www.ladbible.com/news/news-mysterious-monolith-similar-to-one-found-in-utah-appears-in-romania-20201130 |
Arrival Movie Language Opining: https://medium.com/@mcevoyc1/playing-the-non-zero-sum-game-the-politics-of-arrival-afd66aba4c57
Race With Elongated Skulls: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/10/those-strange-paracas-elongated-skulls-once-again/
Octopus Under the Ice In Antarctica (Hoax or Diversion?): https://forsythstories.com/2012/09/25/russian-scientist-claims-team-batttled-creature-under-antarctic-ice/
Mitochondrial Eve Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitochondrial_Eve
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