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YOUNG MAN HAS HAD 8 HEART SURGERIES AFTER VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACK, WAITING FOR A TRANSPLANT
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140 views • August 08, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
This is "DJ." His parents want to get his story told. They want people to know that the poison injections are not safe. Notice the doctors say there are 15 more just like him they they are afraid to speak out because they will get sued. Cowards. You are letting children be injured and killed to protect your paycheck. I hope you rot in hell. - JC
This is "DJ." His parents want to get his story told. They want people to know that the poison injections are not safe. Notice the doctors say there are 15 more just like him they they are afraid to speak out because they will get sued. Cowards. You are letting children be injured and killed to protect your paycheck. I hope you rot in hell. - JC
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