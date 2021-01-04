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Reading | Public Education
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23 views • January 04, 2021
This week on Lipschitz Live! Reading has made discovering the joy of books a cherished part of childhood, helping parents bring the love of education into their homes with the best books for their children. The Public school system has made discovering the joy of lockdowns and metal detectors while being harassed and ignored.
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