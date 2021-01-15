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THIS IS WHAT THE PFIZER COVID VACCINE DID TO MY MOM [2021-01-05] - BRANT GRINER (VIDEO)
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1222 views • January 15, 2021
Everyone please pray for my mom. She was admitted to the hospital. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. We don't know if this is permanent damage or short term damage, and we still have no clue what long term damages anyone will get several years down the road. People need to think about if this vaccine is worth taking? I don't know a single person that got severely sick or died from COVID, but now my mom's life is now likely changed forever. Please share this post we need help finding answers.
Update 2021-01-12
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video now, her condition is getting even worse. https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7/posts/900291600708120
Note: Once you crack the egg, you can't put it back in the shell. Don't be an IDIOT and gamble on a so-called vaccine against a virus that DOES NOT EXIST IN REAL LIFE. The vaccine is the bio-weapon (not a fake virus), they even call mRNA VACCINES AN OPERATING SYSTEM on the Moderna website, and that is why BILL GATES is involved with mRNA vaccines now, HE IS A COMPUTER GUY AND EUGENICIST, NOT A MEDICAL DOCTOR!
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Update 2021-01-12
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video now, her condition is getting even worse. https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7/posts/900291600708120
Note: Once you crack the egg, you can't put it back in the shell. Don't be an IDIOT and gamble on a so-called vaccine against a virus that DOES NOT EXIST IN REAL LIFE. The vaccine is the bio-weapon (not a fake virus), they even call mRNA VACCINES AN OPERATING SYSTEM on the Moderna website, and that is why BILL GATES is involved with mRNA vaccines now, HE IS A COMPUTER GUY AND EUGENICIST, NOT A MEDICAL DOCTOR!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
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[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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