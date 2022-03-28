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Russia, WWIII & Global Plans
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120 views • March 28, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
America keeps on poking the Russian Bear, and it's growing more angry by the day. Pastor Stan shares multiple articles today showing that Russia began mass production of "World's Fastest Missile" which is called Zircon. Putin also warns that tension with West is almost at a "Boiling Point" and that he is "ready to destroy" if borders are violated.
0:00 The Watchman’s Package
04:05 Russian Bear Growing Angry
07:27 Russian Choir singing of Nuking America
10:38 We are not as advanced as Russia
16:44 The Tribulation
19:31 War Preparations
22:42 Kazarian Mafia Circles the Wagon around the Drain
26:48 Forcing the “Anti-V” on people
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/b1BjDZEOY2yL/
America keeps on poking the Russian Bear, and it's growing more angry by the day. Pastor Stan shares multiple articles today showing that Russia began mass production of "World's Fastest Missile" which is called Zircon. Putin also warns that tension with West is almost at a "Boiling Point" and that he is "ready to destroy" if borders are violated.
0:00 The Watchman’s Package
04:05 Russian Bear Growing Angry
07:27 Russian Choir singing of Nuking America
10:38 We are not as advanced as Russia
16:44 The Tribulation
19:31 War Preparations
22:42 Kazarian Mafia Circles the Wagon around the Drain
26:48 Forcing the “Anti-V” on people
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/b1BjDZEOY2yL/
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