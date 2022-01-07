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HOW TO MAKE QUININE AT HOME | HOME RECIPE FOR QUININE
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100 views • January 07, 2022
HOW TO MAKE QUININE AT HOME | HOME RECIPE FOR QUININE
How to make Hydroxychloroquine HCQ At Home, This is a Home Recipe for Hydroxychloroquine that you can make at home.... So EASY! (This is the Quinine home version of HCQ) not same as drug.
NOTE: You must do your own research as some people it may not be recommended such as people with certain ailments and restrictions with grapefruit and citrus etc. Please ask your doctor and do your own research. I am only sharing info on how people make this at home and in no way am I recommending anything, this is for educational purposes only.
WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE Is IT IS QUININE? (SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME!
Through online research these are some of the possible uses and applications of Quinine (do your own research I am in no way advising anything)
QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE! As some Experts say.
Some have TAKE ZINC and vitamin c WITH THIS RECIPE, THE QUININE propels the zinc INTO CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING Some have mentioned. Anyone can make Hydroxychloroquine at home.
HOW TO STORE QUININE HOME VERSION:
it will last few weeks in the fridge or can be freeze in ice cubes then put in zip lock bag in the freezer which can last few months! Which is super handy.
Quinine can be made out of the peelings of grapefruits and lemons, but especially grapefruits. Do not take the lid off of the pot till it cools completely as this will allow the quinine to escape in the steam As I mentioned in video. You can Sweeten the tea with raw honey or stevia as it will be bitter from quinine!
HOW SOME PEOPLE RECOMEND TAKING IT:
Some say for preventative, Take 1 tablespoon daily or with symptoms every couple of hours. Discontinue as soon as you get better if you are not planning on taking on a regular basis as a preventative. Pease share this to your friends and allow them to learn how to make this for the possible health benefits.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5UgcCiP8fnB/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
How to make Hydroxychloroquine HCQ At Home, This is a Home Recipe for Hydroxychloroquine that you can make at home.... So EASY! (This is the Quinine home version of HCQ) not same as drug.
NOTE: You must do your own research as some people it may not be recommended such as people with certain ailments and restrictions with grapefruit and citrus etc. Please ask your doctor and do your own research. I am only sharing info on how people make this at home and in no way am I recommending anything, this is for educational purposes only.
WHAT IS HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE Is IT IS QUININE? (SOMETHING THAT ANYONE CAN MAKE AT HOME!
Through online research these are some of the possible uses and applications of Quinine (do your own research I am in no way advising anything)
QUININE HAS MANY USES AND APPLICATIONS. IT IS ANALGESIC, ANESTHETIC, ANTI -ARRHYTHMIC, ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIMALARIAL, ANTIMICROBIAL, ANTIPARASITIC, ANTIPYRETIC, ANTISEPTIC, ANTISPASMODIC, ANTIVIRAL, ASTRINGENT, BACTERICIDE, CYTOTOXIC, FEBRIFUGE, FUNGICIDE, INSECTICIDE, NERVINE! As some Experts say.
Some have TAKE ZINC and vitamin c WITH THIS RECIPE, THE QUININE propels the zinc INTO CELLS FOR A MUCH FASTER HEALING Some have mentioned. Anyone can make Hydroxychloroquine at home.
HOW TO STORE QUININE HOME VERSION:
it will last few weeks in the fridge or can be freeze in ice cubes then put in zip lock bag in the freezer which can last few months! Which is super handy.
Quinine can be made out of the peelings of grapefruits and lemons, but especially grapefruits. Do not take the lid off of the pot till it cools completely as this will allow the quinine to escape in the steam As I mentioned in video. You can Sweeten the tea with raw honey or stevia as it will be bitter from quinine!
HOW SOME PEOPLE RECOMEND TAKING IT:
Some say for preventative, Take 1 tablespoon daily or with symptoms every couple of hours. Discontinue as soon as you get better if you are not planning on taking on a regular basis as a preventative. Pease share this to your friends and allow them to learn how to make this for the possible health benefits.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/l5UgcCiP8fnB/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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