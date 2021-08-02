© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEADLY JABS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'
Follow
3
Share
Report
361 views • August 02, 2021
Karen Kingston -- Science Writer, Clinical Analyst & Former Pfizer Employee -- On How & Why Toxic Graphene Oxide Is Included in 'Covid Vaccine' Formulas
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Stew Peters Show
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
http://www.stewpeters.tv/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Stew Peters Show
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
http://www.stewpeters.tv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.