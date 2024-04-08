Dr Aseem Malhotra and prof Angus Dalgleish: Millions killed or maimed by Jab
Pfizer lied & millions have been killed or maimed. Given the mRNA jab is now a likely primary driver in cancer according to eminent oncologist Angus Dalgleish they must be held fully accountable. A global reckoning against corporate psychopathic tyranny is long overdue 👊👊👊 https://t.co/kAWpskqquX
