SN1009: Elite’s Escaping, The Global Plandemic & Transforming Society | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/03/20/sn1009-elite-s-escaping-the-global-pandemic-transforming-society/ ]
There is an almost supernatural evil to this triggering event. Regardless of its hoax, hype, hysteria or our new reality, these days seems inconsequential; we’re going under martial law. By the time many here in America get this message, it’s going to be going effect in one way, shape or form in your area. Be prepared.
It just doesn’t make sense though, does it? Was this a bioweapons attack? Some are equivocating this to World War 2, with the biggest hurdle to be collectively overcoming it, but could something be so deadly that it would create this magnitude of a response? At this point, the answer to that question may not warrant an answer. We, as humanity, have to collectively make it through this.
We can point fingers later, but for now, it seems like these gloomy horizons are burdened with the stains of a savage history. We aren’t our grandparents and time isn’t on our side. Already, complete with borderline military assistance, companies and various governments are working rapidly to test and find a cure to this invisible foe. It would seem that we’re at war with an invisible foe, and where this danger takes us is unknown.
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