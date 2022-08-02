Ep. 744 – It’s Time To Rethink How Kids Are Educated

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We start with the rethinking of education, as now more than ever, parents have numerous alternatives to public school classrooms, where studies show academics are being dumbed down, and schools are more interested in socialization and indoctrination than academic excellence.
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