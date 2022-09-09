Leanne Mills - Your Lady In Red | 432hz [hd 720p]

While visiting Katerina Marie Edwards in Beaverton, Oregon -- her Mom, Leanne Mills, handed Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton a print out. For years, Leanne has always dressed in red. She would refer to herself as "Your Lady In Red". People would always wonder why. Well, in 2021 Leanne finally typed her story out, printed it, and has handed out over 2,000+ copies as of August of 2022. This video has been created to tell you the story, if you're interested in knowing it.





