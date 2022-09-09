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Leanne Mills - Your Lady In Red | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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24 views • September 09, 2022

While visiting Katerina Marie Edwards in Beaverton, Oregon -- her Mom, Leanne Mills, handed Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton a print out. For years, Leanne has always dressed in red. She would refer to herself as "Your Lady In Red". People would always wonder why. Well, in 2021 Leanne finally typed her story out, printed it, and has handed out over 2,000+ copies as of August of 2022. This video has been created to tell you the story, if you're interested in knowing it.


Hashtags: #ladyinred #god #jesus #spirituality #miracles

Metatags Space Separated: ladyinred god jesus spirituality miracles

Metatags Comma Separated: ladyinred, god, jesus, spirituality, miracles



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYpHOvxFrY7t/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1414817280977539075?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Leanne-Mills---Your-Lady-In-Red---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1jb6ad-leanne-mills-your-lady-in-red-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/zD4pYog

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6a0abbf7-1abd-4af2-8bef-ac0128fa2723

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/z5Kd91SZI4FgLTM

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=32502e5117c5be9ed645c4373d31c5c38491526d400f3f4d18ad935c47564c55&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3742/leanne-mills-your-lady-in-red-432hz-hd-480p

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/102271_while-visiting-katerina-marie-edwards-in-beaverton-oregon-her-mom-leanne-mills-h.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
miraclesgodjesusspiritualityladyinred
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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