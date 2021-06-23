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Catholic Priest SLAPS Baby on Camera!
NicholaspoGm
NicholaspoGm
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139 views • June 23, 2021
YT removed this video even though I showed them MANY other channels had the same video. See proof here - https://nicholaspogm.blog/2020/01/31/youtube-censoring-christians/
HE DOES THIS IN FRONT OF THE PARENTS!
Just one of MANY evidences that Roman Catholic priests are very evil and quite angry. Especially when it comes to the purity represented in the innocent children they come into contact with. That innocence causes them to lash out in many evil ways.

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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

All links to the videos and articles mentioned in video are in today's poGm blog entry at: https://www.remnantofgod.net:
543/wp/index.php/2018/06/22/catholic-priest-slaps-baby-on-camera/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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