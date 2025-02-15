Jew-ish Elon Musk Living Out His Grandfather’s Dream of a NWO AI Technocracy

We’re heading to 1984 at the speed of light. Brain chips, AI vaccines and Larry Ellison’s panopticon surveillance system and police state (which will soon all be robots) and George Orwell would be shocked. The producer of The Terminator would be shocked!





Anarchapulco 2025 Livestream/Virtual/Replays: https://anarchapulco.com/product/virtual2025

TDV Summit | https://tdvsummit.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF1pwhFuzn1/?igsh=MTdpbW11Ynlvd2tueg==

https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1883360358095896724

Israel controls the NBA: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/6OSBDWb92T0



