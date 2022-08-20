Labor Proposed to Freeze the Energy Bill Cap to Tackle the Cost of Living Crisis

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b8482ce
08/15/2022 Labour’s plan to tackle the cost of living crisis is to freeze the energy price cap with immediate effect, keeping it at its current level of just under 2000 pounds through winter.