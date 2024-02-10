Moscow and Beijing use directed energy weapons capable of long-range fires -Mark Esper DOD secretary

Jeff Snyder
Feb 9, 2024
Ultimate DEW exhibition in Tianjin China
• Ultimate DEW exhibition of plasma fir... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvi2GJQx6rY&t=0s
Grenfell Tower of China
• The Grenfell Tower of China PLAZMA FIRE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVE4HiMMYs&t=0s
Simultaneous long range fires
• Simultaneous fires in the U.S. & Cana... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA2mgqqYwEQ&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXc3zgwDtF0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.