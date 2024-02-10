Create New Account
Moscow and Beijing use directed energy weapons capable of long-range fires -Mark Esper DOD secretary
High Hopes
Published Saturday

Jeff Snyder


Feb 9, 2024


Ultimate DEW exhibition in Tianjin China

   • Ultimate DEW exhibition of plasma fir... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvi2GJQx6rY&t=0s


Grenfell Tower of China

   • The Grenfell Tower of China PLAZMA FIRE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVE4HiMMYs&t=0s


Simultaneous long range fires

   • Simultaneous fires in the U.S. & Cana... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA2mgqqYwEQ&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXc3zgwDtF0

Keywords
russiachinadirected energy weaponsmoscowfiresbeijingmark esperlong rangeplasma firesjeff snyderdod secretary

