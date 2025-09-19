Homesteading Gone Wild: Coyotes Crash My Camera Check/Ep.5

What started as a routine homestead maintenance check turned into a tense and unexpected wilderness encounter. On this episode of Fatguy Fixerupper, I head deep into the woods to troubleshoot a 600ft Cat 6 line running two security cameras that suddenly went dark. I’m checking connectors, junction boxes, and cable buried in thick brush and high weeds... but I’m not alone out there. Halfway through the job, I realize something is watching me. Moments later, a pack of coyotes begin howling from the treeline—silent, fast, and way too close for comfort. With no weapon in hand and hundreds of feet from the house, I’m forced to retreat and rethink how I protect myself and this property. This isn’t just about fixing cables—this is about survival. If you're into homesteading, off-grid living, and the real, raw challenges that come with it, this one’s for you. Things got real out there.

⚠️ Stay alert. Stay safe. And always check your six.

🛠️ Subscribe for more hard-earned lessons from the backwoods. ep5