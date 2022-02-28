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Are We On The Brink Of World War 3 (Ep. 110) - Patriot's Nation
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50 views • February 28, 2022
On this week’s episode of Patriot’s Nation, I start off with the news of the week such as: Navy Federal Credit Union is moving forward with their vaccine mandate, Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine, and much more. I then finish answering chapter three of my Who Is Jesus series, which answers the question: How did Jesus’ ministry begin?
If you enjoyed this episode, follow my podcast and share it with your friends and family.
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Comments or questions? Email me at [email protected]
Here is my list of sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/navy-federal-credit-union-moves-forward-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-masking-policies-increases-insurance-premiums-unvaccinated/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ukraine-tensions/2022/02/23/id/1058218/
https://www.rebelnews.com/freedom_convoy_protest_organizer_tamara_lich_denied_bail
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/france-deactivates-4-million-vaccine-passports-forcing-double-jabbed-citizens-decide-taking-booster-shunned-society-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pentagon-approves-deployment-national-guard-troops-dc-trucker-convoy-protest
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10542309/Fresh-lab-leak-fears-study-finds-genetic-code-Covids-spike-protein-linked-Moderna-patent.html?fr=operanews
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2022/02/24/national-vaccine-quietly-rolled-out/?sh=995a35c6be67
If you enjoyed this episode, follow my podcast and share it with your friends and family.
Watch on Rumble: www.rumble.com/patriotofficial
Watch on Odysee: www.odysee.com/@patriotofficial
Listen on Android: https://bit.ly/3echndR
Listen on Apple: https://apple.co/3wD7qfQ
Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ASA5ks
Listen on Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3i2YDic
Listen on iHeartRadio: https://ihr.fm/3kfy8ZH
Listen on Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/show/2131212
Listen on Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/patriots-nation
Read my blog, My Fellow Patriots: https://patriotofficial.substack.com/
Follow me on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PatRiotOfficial/posts
Follow me on Gab: https://gab.com/PatRiotOfficial
Follow me on CloutHub: https://clthb.co/xF3B5yync1Ar1DAf7
Follow me on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/patriotofficial
Comments or questions? Email me at [email protected]
Here is my list of sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/navy-federal-credit-union-moves-forward-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-masking-policies-increases-insurance-premiums-unvaccinated/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ukraine-tensions/2022/02/23/id/1058218/
https://www.rebelnews.com/freedom_convoy_protest_organizer_tamara_lich_denied_bail
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/france-deactivates-4-million-vaccine-passports-forcing-double-jabbed-citizens-decide-taking-booster-shunned-society-video/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pentagon-approves-deployment-national-guard-troops-dc-trucker-convoy-protest
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10542309/Fresh-lab-leak-fears-study-finds-genetic-code-Covids-spike-protein-linked-Moderna-patent.html?fr=operanews
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2022/02/24/national-vaccine-quietly-rolled-out/?sh=995a35c6be67
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