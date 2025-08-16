© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌠🌎 CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Dangerous asteroid flyby alert
On August 17, a 50-meter asteroid, 2025 PM, will pass dangerously close to Earth, only 770,000 km away – about the distance of the Moon's orbit, according to the Russian Laboratory of Solar Astronomy (Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Science).
❗️ Discovered on August 1, the asteroid qualifies as a "potentially hazardous" object due to its close approach. The last impact of a similar-sized asteroid 50,000 years ago formed the famous Arizona crater.