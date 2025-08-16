🌠🌎 CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Dangerous asteroid flyby alert

On August 17, a 50-meter asteroid, 2025 PM, will pass dangerously close to Earth, only 770,000 km away – about the distance of the Moon's orbit, according to the Russian Laboratory of Solar Astronomy (Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Science).

❗️ Discovered on August 1, the asteroid qualifies as a "potentially hazardous" object due to its close approach. The last impact of a similar-sized asteroid 50,000 years ago formed the famous Arizona crater.