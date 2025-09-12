BrightLearn - The Complete Book of Chinese Health and Healing by Daniel Reid

In "The Complete Book of Chinese Health and Healing," Daniel Reid delves into the profound wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and its holistic approach to health and well-being. The book explores the concept of the "Three Treasures," essence, energy and spirit, which are the foundational elements of TCM and are interdependent, influencing each other to maintain balance and harmony within the body. Reid explains the significance of prenatal and postnatal aspects of these treasures, detailing how they manifest in human life and contribute to overall health. He emphasizes the importance of balance, particularly the need for the spirit to guide the body, rather than the other way around, to avoid harm to the Three Treasures. The author also introduces the practice of chi-gung as a powerful method for cultivating and controlling one's energy, promoting health and prolonging life. Chi-gung, with its focus on deep breathing, rhythmic movements and mental tranquility, is presented as a key practice for enhancing circulation, boosting immunity and harmonizing the body's energy with the earth's natural frequency. Reid further discusses the "Six Evils," external pathogenic factors like Wind, Cold and Heat and offers practical advice on protecting oneself from these modern-day threats. Additionally, he addresses the role of emotions, particularly the "Seven Emotions," in health and disease, advocating for meditation as a means to manage and balance these internal forces. Ultimately, Reid's book provides a comprehensive guide to achieving optimal health by integrating ancient Chinese practices with contemporary understanding, offering readers a path to holistic well-being that encompasses the body, mind and spirit.





