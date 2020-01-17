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Nullification News: 2A, Raw Milk, Forfeiture, Facial Recognition and more
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61 views • January 17, 2020
It's nullification season! Michael Boldin reports on the latest efforts to reject, resist, undermine and nullify unconstitutional acts .Hear about legislation on the right to keep and bear arms, raw milk, asset forfeiture and facial recognition surveillance.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 17, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 17, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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