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Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego, 7/30/21, to discuss the details of delta variant outbreaks among children.
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60 views • July 31, 2021
Dr. Jeff Barke, on the public airways, focused on children, but also held no punches on the political and financial angles of the vaccine push.
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