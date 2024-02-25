Russia, Sanctions, Transnistria, Europe & Prophecy

In 2014 the USA and European Union put sanctions on Russia because of its acquisition of Crimea. Since Russia's 'Special Military Operation' into Ukraine, more sanctions were added. On February 23, 2024, the EU and USA announced more sanctions. Did the sanctions turn the "ruble into rubble" as Joe Biden hoped? Did Russia acquire more territory as Dr. Thiel warned in 2013, 2018, and 2022 prior to the current conflict? Was he right about sanctions? Will Russia and Europe acquire more territory? Will they one day trade more with each other? Will they one day turn against each other? What about Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Georgia, and Armenia? Are the Russian-led 'kings of the Medes' prophesied to destroy the coming Babylonian European Beast power? Does Europe, starting with Benelux to the European Economic Community to the European Union look to be fulfilling Daniel 8:9? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these issues.





A free online book of related interest is available titled 'Lost Tribes and Prophecies: What will happen to Australia, the British Isles, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and the United States of America?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/LostTribes.pdf