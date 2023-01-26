The Real New World Order -Countdown to Apocalypse





God has revealed the coming New World Order in Revelation. It's been there all along. Now it's time to be revealed. God's plan is actually the REAL new world order. For many they call it the Apocalypse, end times, The Last Days. Signs are in the bible, earthquakes, tropical storms like Ian, volcano's, floods, drought, fire. Jesus (Yeshua) revealed it all to us in revelation. True mysteries of the bible are now coming forth. Many will not see the signs, many will be afraid. The Countdown to Apocalypse has begun. One world government a New World Order.

