AWK Interview w Todd Callendar JAB crimes committed! Exposing DoD Trial Lawyers. TREASON committed

LT at And We Know





November 20, 2022





Todd Callendar has been fighting the EVIL ones using this gene therapy experiment into everyone on this earth. He is fighting a battle against the Goliath Military Complex and OTHERS trying to take us out. He shares how they try to own us through this gene therapy. The government is hiding something. Political leaders are destroying our military. Punishable. Capitol Offense.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1vyg3u-awk-interview-w-todd-callendar-jab-crimes-committed-exposing-dod-trial-lawy.html



