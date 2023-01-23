https://gettr.com/post/p25zf4l987f

2023.01.23 In the past few days, the CCP has been inventing ways of the disposal of bodies all over the country, and trying every means to suck the last penny from ordinary people. The CCP has asked local governments to monitor returnees, and strictly pay attention to the so-called photos that spread the truth about the deaths to prevent them from being used by "foreign anti-China forces". Before the Chinese New Year, all around China was asked to quickly build temporary "re-education through labour camps". Tens of millions of people will get arrested during this Chinese New Year holiday. The big event may be taken place soon.

这几天CCP在全国各地研究出各种处理尸体的办法，想尽一切办法得从老百姓身上吸干最后一分钱。CCP已经让各地政府监控返乡人员，严格注意所谓传播死亡真相死亡照片，以免被“国外反华势力”利用。还要全国各地在春节前迅速打造劳改拘押场所，这个春节中国得几百万几千万人抓起来，大菜可能很快要上桌啦



