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Joe Dirt Biden - Where Am I Tomorrow
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80 views • September 14, 2020
Joe Biden Forgets Where He’s Traveling To: ‘Where Am I Tomorrow?’
REPORTER: "And what about early voting? You guys voted early today."
BIDEN: "Because I am going to be in -- where am I tomorrow?"
REPORTERS: "Florida."
BIDEN: "-- in Florida tomorrow."
#bidentomorrow #whereami #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #danglingjoe #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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REPORTER: "And what about early voting? You guys voted early today."
BIDEN: "Because I am going to be in -- where am I tomorrow?"
REPORTERS: "Florida."
BIDEN: "-- in Florida tomorrow."
#bidentomorrow #whereami #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #danglingjoe #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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