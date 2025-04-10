From Bullying to Success: Our Kids' School Experience in El Salvador

In today’s video, I’m sharing a personal update on our life in El Salvador. 💬 My daughter experienced bullying at school, and I’ll explain how the principal handled the situation. Meanwhile, my son had a big moment—he gave a presentation in Spanish! 🎤🌟 My husband and I have also started teaching English on Saturdays, which has been an exciting journey. Plus, I’ll take you along as we cross the highway to walk to the mall (a bit nerve-wracking! 😬). And lastly, we have an update on our fundraiser—thank you all for your amazing support!

