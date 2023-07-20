Uncensored: Karen Kingston - BOMBSHELL! We Are Coming for the Bioweapon Pushers!!! Documents & Action

Maria Zeee Uncensored





July 19, 2023





The words "biological and technological weapon" have finally made it to both law enforcement and local MSM in Florida. Karen Kingston joins us to share a comprehensive letter detailing references from Pfizer and government documents every citizen can use to commence criminal action.





Access Karen's letter here: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-intelligent-and-brave-have-been





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:





https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v310lva-karen-kingston-bombshell-we-are-coming-for-the-bioweapon-pushers-documents-.html