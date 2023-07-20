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Uncensored: Karen Kingston - BOMBSHELL! We Are Coming for the Bioweapon Pushers!!! Documents & Action
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1128 views • July 20, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


July 19, 2023


The words "biological and technological weapon" have finally made it to both law enforcement and local MSM in Florida. Karen Kingston joins us to share a comprehensive letter detailing references from Pfizer and government documents every citizen can use to commence criminal action.


Access Karen's letter here: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-intelligent-and-brave-have-been


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:


https://heavensharvest.com/


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:


https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


https://sat123.com/maria/


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):


https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v310lva-karen-kingston-bombshell-we-are-coming-for-the-bioweapon-pushers-documents-.html

Keywords
floridavaccinelaw enforcementbioweaponuncensoredjabshotinoculationpushersinjectionpfizerreferenceskaren kingstonmaria zeeegovernment documentsevery citizenbiological and technological weaponlocal msmcriminal actioncomprehensive letter
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Privacy Policy