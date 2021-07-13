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FLASHBACK 2010: INFOWARS Predicted Door to Door Vaccinations
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210 views • July 13, 2021
Alex Jones and Mike Adams layout the globalists' plan to enforce medical tyranny in order to implement full dominance over the world population.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60edbcd45e1bc05c8a3e53cc
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60edbcd45e1bc05c8a3e53cc
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