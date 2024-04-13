The Moho





Dumped In A Tent Without Water Under The Hot Sun, His Eyes Burst Into Tears When He Saw Me...





On 21 March, a truck driver found Snow on the road side .Look like he got hit by a car and they dumped him there. They also made a tent for him but it doesn't help much. Snow wasn’t able to move at all, or even stand up. With nothing to drink, he got exhausted under the sun. The nice truck driver decided to take Snow home but then figured out Snow was disabled so he called us...





Credit To: Every Life Counts Rescue

