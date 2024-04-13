Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dumped In A Tent Without Water Under The Hot Sun, His Eyes Burst Into Tears When He Saw Me
channel image
High Hopes
3148 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
31 views
Published a day ago

The Moho


Apr 10, 2024


Dumped In A Tent Without Water Under The Hot Sun, His Eyes Burst Into Tears When He Saw Me...


On 21 March, a truck driver found Snow on the road side .Look like he got hit by a car and they dumped him there. They also made a tent for him but it doesn't help much. Snow wasn’t able to move at all, or even stand up. With nothing to drink, he got exhausted under the sun. The nice truck driver decided to take Snow home but then figured out Snow was disabled so he called us...


Credit To: Every Life Counts Rescue

•PayPal: [email protected]

Or PayPal link : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Every...

•Bank account: RO49BRDE390SV19932693900

Bic code: BRDE

Swift code: BRDEROBUXXX

Name: Marascu Ioana Teodora

•Revolut : https://revolut.me/93ioana


#TheMoho, #SobbedDog, #RescueDogInATent

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-jCPPpXhug

Keywords
dogtenthotrescueno waterdumpedhit by carthe moho

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket