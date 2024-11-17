Music break with the Palestinian Resistance 🤷‍♀️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music break with the Palestinian Resistance:
◾️George Habash, Al-Hakim. Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine:
- ... declare to history, to the future, that our Palestinian people who fought, and fought, and fought, and sacrificed, will continue to fight, will continue to sacrifice until the cause of freedom triumphs over the land of Palestine and the Arab land."