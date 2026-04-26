On War by Carl von Clausewitz: Timeless Insights into Strategy, Defense & Victory (8 Book Summaries)

Discover the true nature of war as a continuation of politics by other means. Explore Clausewitz’s famous trinity, fog of war, friction, and principles of strategy that still shape military thinking today. Essential reading for leaders, strategists, and history enthusiasts seeking deeper understanding of conflict and decision-making under uncertainty. (138 characters)





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Read the summaries https://realfreewisdom.substack.com/p/on-war-by-carl-von-clausewitz-timeless

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





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