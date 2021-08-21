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The Last Alarm (1940)
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84 views • August 21, 2021
Stars: J. Farrell MacDonald, Polly Ann Young, Warren Hull
Director: William West
A veteran firefighter is forced to retire at age 65 by the Fire Department. However, when one of his friends dies in a blaze set by a serial arsonist, the now retired fireman teams up with his daughter and her fiancé, who is an investigator for an insurance company, to hunt down and capture the arsonist.
Director: William West
A veteran firefighter is forced to retire at age 65 by the Fire Department. However, when one of his friends dies in a blaze set by a serial arsonist, the now retired fireman teams up with his daughter and her fiancé, who is an investigator for an insurance company, to hunt down and capture the arsonist.
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