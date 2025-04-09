THE FIFTH COLUMN ☭ HOW ISRAEL CONTROLS AMERICAN POLICY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video came without description; reposting from FRANKENFOOT THEATRE EPISODE 28 🤔 WHO CONTROLS U.S. POLICY❓ [which will be re-done in some AI format]
https://old.bitchute.com/video/uvz3qby8tg8b/
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/ISRAEL_LOBBY_DOMINATES_CONGRESS:9
This was posted to the Room Eight blog originally in 2011. I want you to pay attention to one very salient FACT - I am no bloody "anti-Semite" or any such thing. I combat scumbaggery wherever I see it, regardless of whomever commits said scumbaggery (to be clear, there are a lot of people from whom this term is now a badge of honour, but I refuse to allow anyone to define me by arbitrary terms).
What I am is a PATRIOT.
I believe in America - first, second and LAST.
I believe that we need to take care of Americans long before we offer handouts to anyone else.
There shouldn't be ONE SINGLE HUNGRY HOMELESS AMERICAN before the first non-citizen gets anything.
If you are a like mind, you will be both entertained and appalled at what you're going to see here.
Pay close attention to an individual who goes by the label of Gatemouth; apparently, he loves him some minstrel shows. He would probably prefer that I tap dance.
He can blow it out of his ASS.
Without further ado, dear readers, I present to you...Israel Lobby Dominates Congress - Media Covers It Up (the main piece was originally written by Alison Weir, with my observations added, but the information that you need to watch is in the comments
Source: https://gab.com/Lokera/posts/114305543547850220
Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/DZNet/status/574307770343821312
