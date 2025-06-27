Biblical followers of Christ keep the commandments of God through faith in Him

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 27, 2025.





Many Christians believe that the holy ten commandments of God are obsolete or are part of the “old covenant” even though God does not change (Malachi 3:6) and thus, neither does His holy law, His holy ten commandments.





Genesis 26:5; Exodus 16:28; Exodus 20:6; Exodus 34:28; Deuteronomy 4:13; Deuteronomy 11:27; Psalm 1:2; Psalm 103:20; Psalm 111:7-8; Psalm 119; Ecclesiastes 12:13; Daniel 9:4; Isaiah 8:16, 20; Matthew 5:17-18; Matthew 19:17; John 14:15, 21; Romans 2:13; Romans 7:25; 1 Corinthians 7:19; 1 John 2:3-4; 1 John 5:3; 2 John 6; Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14 uplift the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments.





Ephesians 2:10 says: For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.





As followers of Christ, we are Christ’s workmanship created in Christ unto good works, which God hath commanded or ordain that we should in them: His holy ten commandments which define the love, truth and righteousness of God (1 John 5:3; Psalm 119:142, 151 and Psalm 119:172).





As Christ is righteous, we must be servants of obedience unto righteousness and go and sin no more so that we can reflect the perfection of Christ Who never sinned but kept holy His own law which he fulfilled or carried into effect and brought to realization according to the Greek word pleroo in Strong’s Concordance G4137: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g4137/kjv/tr/0-1/.





Christ performed and executed His divine law of love, truth and righteousness. He ratified His law. He caused God’s will to be obeyed as it should be. So must we as His followers.





God says the following in Hebrews 10:16 about His covenant and His holy law: This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put My laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them.





The laws of God, His holy ten commandments, are to be kept by followers of Christ if you want to abide in His love. As Christ says in John 14:21, He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest Myself to him.





