Decentralize.TV - Episode 112 – June 02, 26 - Zach Vorhies on Open-Source AI, Cognitive Control and the Fight for Decentralized Intelligence

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- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Concerns About Open Source AI and Censorship (5:50)
- Taxation and Regulation of AI (11:24)
- Cognitive Control and Information Filtration (16:59)
- Data Centers and Energy Infrastructure (22:25)
- Small Modular Reactors and Energy Solutions (27:52)
- The Fourth Industrial Revolution and AI Productivity (33:46)
- Human Intuition and Independent Judgment (39:34)
- Education and Parenting Outsourced to AI (45:03)
- The Zach Adams Effect and Local AI (50:30)
- Qigong Dong and Book Ideas (56:16)
- Consultation Appointment and UNA Introduction (1:02:21)
- Affiliate Deals and Ancient Computing Technology (1:09:23)
- Final Remarks and Health Ranger Store Promotion (1:16:14)
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